Teenager Indecently Assaulted on a Newcastle Train

A man will face Newcastle Local Court after being charged with the aggravated indecent assault of a teenager on a train.

About 8:40am on Wednesday April 10. a 19-year-old was waiting on the platform at Cardiff Railway Station to travel to work.

It’s reported a man approached the woman and attempted to engage her in conversation.

The man allegedly tried to kiss the woman, but she pushed him away.

The woman then boarded a train and was followed by the man who sat next to her.

Police allege that during the journey the man kissed and touched the woman without her consent.

As the woman attempted to leave the train, the man allegedly grabbed her, but was interrupted by another passenger.

The woman contacted police, who later made the arrest.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual touching.

He was refused bail and will appear in court on Thursday.