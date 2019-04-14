Wickham Charity Robbed

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a charity organisation at Wickham over the weekend.

It’s believed the man entered a Hannell Street mission at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

He reportedly threatened two men with a pistol and a knife, demanding they hand over cash.

The alleged offender fled the scene along Greenway Street.

He’s described as being around 180cm tall, of a medium build and was last seen wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

The men inside the mission were uninjured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock