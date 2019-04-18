Mayfield Chemist Robbed at Knifepoint

A woman has been arrested and charged, after she allegedly robbed a Mayfield chemist on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old entered the store on Maitland Road and allegedly threatened staff with a knife, before demanding prescription drugs.

She then fled the scene.

Following investigations, police searched a home on Douglas Street in Stockton where they seized several items.

The woman was later arrested and charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon.

She’s been granted strict conditional bail and will front court today.

Image: Bigstock