Police Investigate Seahampton Fatal Crash

Police are now trying to piece together what happened in the lead up to a fatal motorcycle crash at Seahampton yesterday.

Officers located the a man’s body down an embankment just off George Booth Drive around 7:30am.

It’s thought he’d been riding his black Harley Davidson cruiser-style bike the night before.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The victim has been formally identified as a 46-year-old Stockrington resident.

