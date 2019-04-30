Man Charged with Kidnap and Assault

A 28-year-old man will front court on charges of assault and kidnapping across the Hunter earlier this week.

Police say the man assaulted a 26-year-old woman known to him in a car at Adamstown Heights on Monday morning.

She was able to escape the car at King Street, Newcastle and ran to the courthouse where police began an investigation.

However the man forced the woman into the car at West Wallsend around 8pm that night, drove to Cessnock and prevented her from leaving for several hours.

The woman was eventually dropped off at a hotel where police were contacted.

The man faces multiple charges including breaching an AVO.

He’s been refused bail and will face Maitland Local Court today.

