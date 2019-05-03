Drugs and Weapons Found at Rutherford Home

A former member of the Central Coast Bandidos bikie gang has been charged after drugs and weapons were allegedly found at a Hunter home yesterday.
Officers from Strike Force Raptor searched a Rutherford home just before 9am, where they seized two sets of knuckle dusters, methylamphetamine, MDMA and a large amount of prescription drugs.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and was charged with a raft of offences including breaching a weapons prohibition order.
He’s been refused bail and is set to front Maitland Local Court today.
Investigations are continuing.