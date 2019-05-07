Four Charged Over Cessnock Home Invasion

Strike Force Raptor detectives have charged three outlaw bikie gang members and and an associate over an alleged violent home invasion in Cessnock last year, and a kidnapping attempt earlier this year.

Police say the men, who are linked to the Rebels gang, broke into the home last May and seriously assaulted a 24-year-old man who suffered head and ear injuries.

In March, police stopped a car on Mount View Road at Cessnock and found one of the occupants had reportedly been assaulted by the four other men in the car.

Following investigations, tactical officers yesterday arrested the group at homes in Cessnock, Edgeworth and Swansea, where they also allegedly uncovered a number of items including a firearm.

All four men have been refused bail until their next court appearances.

