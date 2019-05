A man’s been killed in a motorcycle crash at Williamtown overnight.

It’s believed the 62-year-old Medowie man was travelling along Cabbage Tree Road around 6:15pm when he collided with a ute.

The bike then crashed into a fence, killing the rider.

The driver of the ute, a 24-year-old Williamtown man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force