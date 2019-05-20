Police Search for Missing Cardiff Man

Police are seeking assistance to find a missing Cardiff man.

34-year-old Benjamin Hunter was last seen leaving his Thomas Street home around 12:30 on Sunday but failed to return.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170-175 centimetres tall with a medium build and dark balding hair.

Mr Hunter was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey shorts and thongs.

He could be driving a white Toyota Hilux with NSW registration plate CB97UQ.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.