Woman Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-year-old Girl in Hunter

Police have arrested and charged a woman for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in the Hunter, back in 2017.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody at Waratah Police Station yesterday morning, where she was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

Investigators say she was known to the young girl that she allegedly abused at a home in June, two years ago.

A 53-year-old man had previously been charged over the crime in April, 2018.

He remains before the courts.

The woman has been granted conditional bail and will face court again on July, 17.

