Violent Home Invasion in the Hunter: Two Assaulted



Police have launched an investigation after a violent break and enter in the Hunter overnight.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman returned to their home on Kearsley Street, Aberdare just after 9:30pm, to find a silver Holden Commodore parked in their driveway.

They say a man then ‘left the premises’ and assaulted them in the process.

It’s understood he was heading towards Melbourne Street.

Police believe that more than one person may have been involved in the incident.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.