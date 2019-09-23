Geoff Quattromani tells How older iPhone’s can now benefit from iOS13, available now!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Facebook looks to be entering the smart home with two screens and one camera for your television. For anyone who hasn’t bought the latest iPhone 11, older iPhone’s can now benefit from iOS13, available now. Geoff tells How, Mobile phone detection cameras are being rolled out across NSW, you won’t know they’re there until you’re charged. And A new FitBit is on the market, now with a smart assistant built-in too.

