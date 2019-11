It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The latest on Prince Andrew, We hear about the Westpac scandal, Mark tells of the NSW economic downturn, Also Mobile phone car use. And Mark says in NSW Do we need to all work older ?

