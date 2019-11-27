Man Charged with Lighting Lake Macquarie Fires

A man’s been charged with allegedly deliberately lighting fires around Lake Macquarie.

Police have been investigating several fires that were lit in garbage bins, kerbside clean-up items and motor vehicles in the Belmont, Gateshead, Windale and Charlestown areas between the 8th of November and the 19th of November.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Cherry Street in Windale around 1:45pm yesterday, where they seized CCTV footage and clothing.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He’s now been charged with 12 counts of destroying property by fire.

The man has been refused bail and will front Belmont Local Court today.

