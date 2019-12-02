Tech & Electronic Gift Ideas with Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Christmas Gift ideas, Give the gift of music or TV & Movies with a Netflix/Stan/Spotify voucher. Why not consider Google Chromecast or Apple TV. Give the pet lover a toy that will play with their dog! Cheerble Wicked Ball. Reduce the luggage weight on the next holiday by leaving the books at home, and carry 4000 of them on a Kindle. If they’re keen to Ditch the bluetooth speaker and step up to a wi-fi, multi room speaker with the Sonos One- It has a built in voice assistant too. For the action lover, the next sports star or holiday adventurer, capture your moments with an action camera!

