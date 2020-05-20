Man Charged with Biting Police Officer

A man’s been charged after he allegedly bit a police officer at Tenambit yesterday.

Police attempted to stop the man on Thursby Street around 3:45pm after noticing he was holding something in the front of his jumper.

The man reportedly placed a small plastic bag in his mouth when police asked him to show them what was in his jumper.

He then attempted to leave the scene and allegedly became violent when police tried to arrest him, biting a Senior Constable on the arm.

The 38-year-old has now been charged with multiple offences and was refused bail.

He’ll front Newcastle Local Court today.

The police officer received treatment at Maitland Hospital.

