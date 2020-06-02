Man Arrested Over High Speed Chase Through Port Stephens

A man’s been charged with several offences, after he allegedly led police on two separate pursuits through Port Stephens last night.

Just before 11pm, officers tried to stop a vehicle for an RBT in Nelson Bay but the driver sped off.

They chased the car through Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay, Corlette, Salamander Bay and Nelson Bay where the car allegedly reached speeds of 150km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.

Police lost track of the vehicle and terminated the chase, before they spotted it again in Salt Ash.

Road spikes were used to stop the car, but a man and a woman tried to flee on foot.

They were both arrested, and police say the man had methylamphetamine on his person.

The 31-year-old was charged with 6 offences, and he’s been refused bail until he fronts court on June 15.

The 29-year-old woman was released due to medical reasons.

