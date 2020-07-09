Man Charged Over Cessnock Tip Death

A man’s been charged following the death of a man at Cessnock tip on the weekend.

A crime scene was established on Sunday evening after 54-year-old Shane Mears was discovered with critical injuries, he sadly died at the scene.

Police executed a search warrant on a Lovedale property yesterday morning where they seized a Toyota Landcruiser and arrested a 30-year-old man.

The Aberdare resident has now been charged with several offences including dangerous driving occasioning death and failing to stop.

He’s been refused bail to front Maitland Local Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Image: Maxpixel