Bonza enters voluntary administration

The future of one of the airlines servicing Newcastle Airport has been thrown into doubt.

The budget carrier Bonza has now entered voluntary administration after cancelling all of its flights on the east coast of Australia on Tuesday morning.

Passengers, including those travelling between Newcastle, the Sunshine Coast and Whitsundays, were left stranded when the airline announced it had temporarily suspended all services, after its fleet was repossessed.

The company has remained silent since CEO Tim Jordan released a statement on Tuesday morning saying the business viability was being assessed.

In documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Tuesday afternoon, Hall Chadwick, an accounting firm, has been asked to act as voluntary administrators.