Raptor Squad Discharge Firearm During Arrest At Maitland

Shots were fired during a dramatic arrest in Maitland on Tuesday.

The Raptor Squad descended on a home in Gillieston Heights just before 6.30am with a search warrant, but were confronted by a male occupant allegedly wielding two hunting style knives.

One officer discharged their service weapon, however no one was injured and the armed man was arrested.

The 26-year-old was taken to Maitland Police Station and has since been charged with a raft of serious weapon and drug offences including supply pistol to person unauthorised to posses, use etc offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, use etc offensive weapon to prevent police investigation, supply prohibited drug commercial quantity, and participate in a criminal group.

He faced Maitland Local Court and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in Newcastle Local Court on June 19.

A review into the discharge of the firearm is being conducted by police.

Strike Force Stranraer investigations into the alleged supply of illicit drugs in Maitland and West Ryde by the State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad have been underway since May 2023.

To date, 12 people have been charged and remain before the courts.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.