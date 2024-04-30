Over Two Million Dollar Upgrades to Passmore Oval Complete

Newcastle cricketers and rugby union players are rejoicing as millions of dollars worth of upgrades to Passmore Oval’s heritage grandstand are now complete.

The refurbishment will see the Wickham sporting facility not only become a key venue for hosting major tournaments but also accommodate the increasing number of women’s rugby and cricket players, with new dedicated female home and away changerooms.

The 2.6 million dollar upgrades form part of Newcastle Councils 10 year Strategic Sports Plan which recognised a number of much needed amenity upgrades across the region.

Redevelopments also include lift and accessible balcony space for wheelchair users, a community meeting room, shared exercise training area and storage rooms.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says, the project aims to provide spaces that are accessible to all members of the public.

“We’re aiming to provide facilities that support universal access and meet the future demands of the Newcastle community,” Cr Nelmes said.

“The redevelopment ensures the spectator facilities cater to all members of our community with the existing grandstand also featuring a lift and viewing space for wheelchair users overlooking Passmore Oval.”

Hamilton Hawks Rugby Union Club President, Lesa Mason says, the new facilities will bolster local women’s rugby teams.

“We have a vision, alongside Rugby Australia, to see more women and girls in rugby. We want to provide opportunities for women teams to be established across all levels,” Ms Mason said.

“Participation rates in women’s rugby are booming and these purpose-built dressing rooms are certain to encourage more girls to get involved.

“Our men’s Premier One side is already the most successful team since the turn of the century, winning nine premierships, and these improvements can only help make it even more formidable.”