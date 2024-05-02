Big fine for worker chemical exposure

Orica Australia has been fined $1.2 million after SafeWork NSW prosecuted the company when two workers were exposed over a number of years to cobalt dust at its Kooragang Island site.

Orica pleaded guilty to a Category 1 offence, the highest category under NSW law, in relation to the exposure between 2014 and 2019 which left one worker developing occupational asthma.

Head of SafeWork NSW Trent Curtin says the district court found the likelihood of risk of exposure was certain and few steps were taken by Orica to guard against the risk, and those steps were poorly implemented and inadequate.