Hacked “Twitter” Accounts with Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Geoff’s been testing a new vacuum/mop/surveillance robot from Ecovacs, it has been a moment of tech marvel in his household. For those planning a big day on their smartphone, Optus is offering unlimited data days for $5. Potentially perfect for when your home internet goes down or you’re away for a weekend. Parents with children using Android based smartphones will be excited to hear about the subscription service from Google that allows an “all you can eat” approach to paid apps and services. Major Twitter accounts like Apple, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kanye West and even Bill Gates were all hacked and sending scam tweets. We can no longer believe even what comes from verified accounts.

