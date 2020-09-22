Man Under Police Guard Following Charlestown Altercation

A man’s under police guard in hospital this morning after an alleged altercation with police at Charlestown overnight.

Officers were called to the Panorama Motor Inn around midnight after receiving concern for welfare reports for a man acting erratically.

The police attempted to arrest the 35-year-old however they got involved in a scuffle.

One officer suffered a hyper extended elbow and the other sustained facial injuries as a result.

Police expect to lay charges on the Carrington man later today.

