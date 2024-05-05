Single Vehicle Crash Leaves a Young Man in Hospital

A young man is recovering in hospital following a single car crash in Abermain near Cessnock.

Around 11pm on Friday night police and emergency services were called to Charles Street Abermain, where a Mitsubishi collided with a fence.

The incident occurred when the car left the roadway and crashed into several objects, including a timber fence rail which pierced the windscreen and rear window in what would have been a fatal blow, narrowly missing the driver and three passengers.

The 22 year old driver sustained injuries and has been taken to John Hunter Hospital, the passengers were not injured.

Police investigations are continuing into the incident.

Image: Cessnock District Rescue Squad