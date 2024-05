After days of wet weather and heavy rains picking up across the Hunter region today, the Myall Way Tea Gardens has gone under water.

According to NSW State Emergency Service, one rescue has already been performed on the stretch near Gamms Road which has flooded this morning.

With between 35 and 55 mills of rain expected to hit the region, the SES are advising motorists avoid the area and to stay up-to-date and monitor for flood updates across Newcastle and the Hunter.