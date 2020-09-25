Driver Charged over Bar Beach Crash

The woman allegedly behind the wheel of the car that plunged over a cliff at Bar Beach yesterday will front Bail Court from hospital today.

The 32-year-old has been charged with traffic offences in relation to the crash.

The falling vehicle narrowly avoided hitting another woman and a baby, they’ve been treated for minor injuries.

The driver remains in the John Hunter Hospital under police guard.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances around the crash and the possibility a male passenger was in the car as well.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.

Image: Adam.J.W.C. / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)