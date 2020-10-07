Man Charged Over Stabbing at Lake Macquarie

A man will face court today, after he was charged over a stabbing at Lake Macquarie yesterday.

Paramedics were called to a home on Earswick Crescent, Buttaba at about 1:45pm following reports that a man had been seriously injured in a fight.

Police were told that a 27-year-old man attended the property and punched a 47-year-old multiple times, before allegedly stabbing him in the armpit.

The victim was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery, while the 27-year-old was arrested at Doyalson later that afternoon.

He’s been refused bail to front Toronto Court today.

Police believe the two men are known to each other.

