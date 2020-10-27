Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani- What’s New with Smart Home Products

Our resident tech guru Geoff Quatromani gives us the ins and outs of the latest technology.

Smart home products from Google might soon be ready for your command without the “Hey Google!”. Fortunately, it will be an option you can choose to activate if privacy is a concern. Foxtel is adding voice commands to their remote control enabling faster use and search of your Foxtel guide and movie library. A recent Australian study has shown that almost 20% of Aussies have ditched cash and card, opting to use their smartphone or watch to tap and go. Many respondents claimed that COVID was their reason to make the switch. The Australian War Memorial has begun to add their artifacts to the virtual world where people from anywhere in the world can view objects in 3D online. A new security camera from Arlo aims to solve one frustration of owning wireless security cameras, battery life.

Click Below to visit Geoff Quattromani’s site:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/