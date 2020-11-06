Interest rates are the lowest they’ve ever been, but does that mean for us?

With the RBA cutting the interest rates to a record low, Brent asks Effie Zahos, editor-at-large for Canstar, to explain what that means for the everyday Australian.
Effie is one of Australia’s leading personal finance commentators and is now part of the lineup of esteemed financial spokespeople at Canstar.com.au, commenting on a wide range of finance topics that matter to Australians. She is known for her no-nonsense approach and has a knack for making money matters simple.