Search Resuming for Missing Abermain Woman

UPDATE:

The woman and her dog have both been found safe and well this morning.

They were located near Neath around 9:35am.

EARLIER

Police are this morning resuming their search for an elderly woman who’s been reported missing from Abermain overnight.

The 82-year-old was last seen walking her 13-year-old Maltese Terrier at 6:20pm yesterday.

Police believe she may be confused or disoriented.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 152cm tall with a solid build and speaks with an Irish accent.

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured shirt with 3/4 sleeves, a black skirt and slippers.

The SES and PolAir have also been called in to assist with the search.

Residents are being urged to check backyards, sheds and garages as she may have taken shelter overnight.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.