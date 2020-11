A man’s been formally charged, after he allegedly stole cowboy hats worth almost $10,000 in the Upper Hunter.

Police allege that the 32-year-old broke into a Scone business in the early hours of October 17, where he loaded various hats into a wheelie bin and fled the scene.

The hats, which were made of straw and felt, sell for an estimated $200-$300 each.

Officers arrested the man at about 1pm this afternoon.

He’s now been refused bail.

