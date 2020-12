A young boy has been taken to hospital, after he was mauled by a family dog at Lake Macquarie yesterday.

The 5-year-old was bitten on the neck at a home in Sunshine, at about 4:30pm.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead for surgery.

Police say the dog responsible was a 2-year-old Rottweiler breed.

It’s set to be euthanised.

Inquiries are continuing.

