Brent catches up with our favourite doctor to discuss the latest in Alzheimer’s diagnosis and prevention, the latest findings in the corona virus vaccine trials, vitamin D supplements research into cancer prevention, the benefits of a positive outlook on life, the new anti ageing treatment using hyperbaric oxygen and exciting new research taking place bio-printing miniature organs.

