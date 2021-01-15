Parler.com what was it – Stephen Fenech

The world hadn’t heard of parler.com really until Donald Trump was barred from twitter and moved to parler.com but that was barred by amazon its host. Stephen Fenech explains who they are and what happened to them, he also quickly chats about the new samsung phones.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Podcast-of-Brent-Bultitude-and-Stephen-Fenech-15012021.mp3



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

