Brent is joined by NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham live in the studio to answer our listeners questions that covers range of topics such as where the education department have spent their money and his views on the “Change the Date” argument that is dividing Australia.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Pt 1

Pt 2

Click Below To Visit Mark Latham’s Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eautho