Tech Talk: The new way of wireless charging means you only have to walk into a room!

Brent is joined by our resident tech guru, Geoff Quattromani to discuss some cutting edge topics topics such as

– What if your phone could simply recharge just by walking into a room? Wireless charging is about to mean something very different. Info

– Streaming our sport is about to have another option as Stan adds a sports plan while Kayo is about to offer a free version of their sports. Feels like it is just getting messier now. Info

– Ring has launched the sexiest yet cheapest doorbell so far. Something we don’t expect in tech. Info

– Spotify wants to listen to our conversations to suggest music to suit the tone or occasion. Handy or really really creepy? Info

Click below to listen to the podcast

Geoff Quattromani

Tech Commentator; Online / Print / Radio / TV

Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, see my latest articles here and check out my podcast