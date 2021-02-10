Brent Bultitude

Melissa Caddick has been missing for 13 weeks along with all her friends money!

Investigative journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald, Kate McClymont joins Brent to chat about the missing Melissa Caddick and her husband, unemployed hairdresser Anthony Koletti  who purported to be a financial adviser and was involved in “serious misconduct … in connection with the misappropriation of consumer funds.”

Click below to listen to the podcast

 

Kathryn Anne McClymont AM is a journalist who writes for The Sydney Morning Herald. Notable for exposing corruption in politics, trade unions, sport, and horse racing.

