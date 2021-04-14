Jets End Losing Streak with a Draw Against Perth Glory

The Newcastle Jets have finally put an end to their record losing streak!.

They claimed a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory at Coffs Harbour last night, after striker Roy O’Donovan found the equaliser off a penalty in the 67th minute.

The club had previously suffered seven consecutive loses but coach Craig Deans says last night’s result was a big boost for the players.

“After losing seven games in a row, you want to just break that cycle.

“We’re not going to get carried away with a draw, don’t get me wrong [but] I think we showed a lot of heart and a lot of effort and commitment throughout the whole game.”

“For them [the players] the confidence they take from coming away and getting a result is going to be big.”

The Jets face a quick turnaround however, as they prepare to face Macarthur FC on Sunday.