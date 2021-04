Newcastle Councilor John Church speaks to Richard and Shanna about why he didnt support the expansion plans of the King St Hotel, and Tony Brown speaks about the planned meeting to discuss the data related to violence and why the local liquor laws shouldn’t be changed until the instances of violence are reduced further.

