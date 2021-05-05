MAJOR DRUG BUST: Newcastle Man Arrested Over Heroin Ring

A Newcastle man is facing life in jail after federal police busted an alleged international drug ring.

A major investigation was launched in April after Chinese officials notified Australian Federal Police about a number of suspicious consignments headed for NSW and Western Australia.

Four packages containing 74.5 kilograms of heroin were removed and replaced with an inert substance before being forwarded on to their intended destinations, including three addresses in the Hunter.

A 23-year-old man from The Hill was arrested on April 22 after allegedly collecting one of the packages at a Lambton home.

Police also raided homes at Jesmond, Belmont, Lambton and The Hill – allegedly seizing a small amount of drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone for forensic investigation.

The man has been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and remains in police custody to face court in June.

Meanwhile in Perth, a 17-year-old girl has faced a children’s court over her involvement in the importation.

AFP investigators arrested the teenager on Tuesday May 4th after a search of her family home uncovered 22 kilograms of heroin inside the girl’s bedroom wardrobe.

It’s estimated the attempted importation was worth around 55 million dollars.