KNIGHTS BLOW: Kalyn Ponga Ruled Out for Magic Round

Knights star Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of Friday’s Magic Round clash against the Tigers with a groin strain.

The fullback suffered an adductor strain during Newcastle’s bout with the Raiders on Saturday.

The injury will keep Ponga off the field for two weeks, with Tex Hoy called in to replace him on Friday and again next week for Newcastle’s match with the Cowboys.

Ponga’s injury marks another major blow for the Knights, with halfback Mitchell Pearce still out after rupturing his pectoral muscle.