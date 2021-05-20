Will the Mouse Plague get to Sydney?

Brent chats to Associate Professor, Mathew Crowther of Sydney University, who explains why he feels that the horrific plague won’t take over Sydney.

Mathew has an extensive background in wildlife ecology and management with over ten years teaching, research and field survey experience. He has conducted research and field studies on terrestrial wildlife throughout eastern and northern Australia, particularly in New South Wales, western Queensland and the Northern Territory, along with international experience in Papua New Guinea, Switzerland, southern Africa and New Caledonia. The habitats ranged from tropical islands and savanna to temperate forests and sandy deserts, often in remote areas. He has comprehensive knowledge of and experience with the identification, taxonomy, distribution, habitat and ecology of terrestrial vertebrate fauna, especially mammals. He is an acknowledged expert in small dasyurid marsupials, and has discovered and described two species and one subspecies.