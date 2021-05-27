18-year-old Stabbed in the Back at Muswellbrook



An investigation’s underway, after a man was stabbed in a laneway at Muswellbrook last night.

Police have been told the 18-year-old was walking near Glenbawn Place and Tobruk Avenue at about 6pm, when he was attacked by two males.

He suffered two stab wounds, one in the back and one in his upper right armpit, as well as a punctured lung.

He was initially taken to Muswellbrook Hospital, before he was airlifted to the John Hunter in a stable condition.

A crime scene has now been established.

Police say any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

