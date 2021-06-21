2 Charged After High Speed Pursuit at Cessnock

A man and woman wanted by police have been charged after a pursuit at Cessnock overnight.

Around 12:30am police began chasing a Subaru Forrester along Old Maitland Road after the driver failed to pull over when asked.

The car was traveling at 110 km per hour in an 80 zone and eventually lost control and crashed into a tree on Lomas Lane at Nulkaba.

The occupants fled on foot for almost 2 kilometres eventually being tracked to a farm by the dog unit.

Both were charged with entering a property without permission.

The 38-year-old man was granted bail to face court on Wednesday, while the 21-year-old woman is due in court today, facing additional charges for 5 outstanding warrants.