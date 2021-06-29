Covid Relief Package Welcomed by Local Business

The NSW government is rolling out rapid relief to Hunter businesses with their bottom line taking a hit amid increased Covid-19 restrictions.

For small businesses with 20 or fewer employees, cash grants of up to $10,000 are available to small businesses who report a 75 per cent drop in turnover, $7,000 for a 50 per cent reduction and $5,000 where businesses take a 30 per cent hit.

The payments are set to hit business owner’s bank accounts by Mid-July.

The Dine & Discover vouchers have been extended once again, this time until August 31.

While there’s also optional deferrals of payroll tax payments and gaming machine tax on offer.

Businesses in the tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors can also claim the grants if they have turnover of more than $75,000 and an annual wages bill less than $10 million each year.

Business Hunter has welcomed the quick action by the state government, and expects the financial support will boost confidence for local business owners.

“We’re impressed with the speed of the response from the State Government and know businesses and their employees will take a lot of confidence from the package,” Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said.

The current restrictions in place across the whole of regional NSW are due to end on July 9.

In the meantime, Hunter residents are being urged to support their local in a Covid-Safe fashion and follow NSW Health advice to keep everyone safe.