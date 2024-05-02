Search underway off Glenrock

A multi-agency search operation within the Glenrock state conservation area is underway at Kahibah this morning as emergency services try to locate a missing woman.

There’s been no trace of 63-year-old Vicki Davey since about 11.30am yesterday — when it is believed she may have gone for a walk.

Vicki is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 150cm tall, of slim build, with blonde/grey hair styled in a bob.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a jumper and joggers.

Police and volunteers from the state emergency service are scouring bushland at Glenrock today as concerns mount for Vicki’s welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.