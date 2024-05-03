Big rain coming

Today’s break from relentless rain in the Hunter is likely to be over by tomorrow afternoon.

The weather bureau is warning of heavy falls and possible flash flooding from tomorrow afternoon,.

The SES says its troops are on stand-by in the region for any emergencies.

Angus Hines from the weather bureau says heavy falls may last until Monday..

He says by about 6pm tomorrow, heavier falls will hit the coastline and then through the rest of Saturday and through the night and into Sunday, much of the day on Sunday and even Monday heavy rain will continue.