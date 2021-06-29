MISSING: Have You Seen Cassandra Stokes?

Police are appealing for help to find a woman missing from Windale for over three weeks.

46-year-old Cassandra Stokes was last seen on June 4th and was later reported missing by her family.

Inquiries have so far failed to locate Cassandra but she is known to frequent Muswellbrook and has connections to Hamilton, Mayfield, Warabrook, Metford, Raymond terrace, Aberdeen and Woy Woy on the Central Coast.

She is described as being around 165 centimetres tall, with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cassandra or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.