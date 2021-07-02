Newcastle Origin III Still Up In The Air

There’s still no word on whether Newcastle will host this year’s third and final State of Origin.

League boss Peter V’landys is backing calls to bring the July 14 match to McDonald Jones Stadium, as Sydney faces tighter Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’d like to keep it in New South Wales and Newcastle is certainly one of the areas we’re looking at,” V’landys told Nine Radio.

While he confirmed he’d like to see the match played in the Hunter to repay the loyalty of local fans, the ARL boss also admitted money talks when it comes to these decisions.

A final call on the new venue had been expected today, but there’s been no announcement yet leaving local footy fans on the edge of their seats.

The idea doesn’t have everyone’s support though, with some residents concerned bringing the game to Newcastle could lead to a local Covid outbreak.